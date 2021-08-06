NTA releases JEE Main 2021 Session 3 final answer key, result soon

To check correct answers for each question, candidates can match the released answer key with their answers through the response sheet to calculate their probable scores. They will also have an option to challenge the answer key with a fee payment of Rs 200. File

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2021 Session 3 final answer key for the exam conducted in July. The JEE Main 2021 result is also expected anytime soon and it will be released on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session 3 exams were held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021 for candidates across the country. More than 7 lakh students had registered for the third session of the national-level engineering entrance test. However, aspirants in the flood-affected Maharashtra were given a chance to appear for the exam on August 3-4.

The JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 will now be held on August 26. 27, 31 and September 1-2. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4.

In view of the pandemic, the NTA has increased the number of test centres from 232 to 334. Candidates who wish to change their exam centre may do so. The fourth and last session of the JEE Main 2021 was originally set to be conducted in May but was postponed.

In 2021, the number of attempts was increased to a total of four. Earlier, students could appear for the engineering entrance test only twice. Students can now appear in JEE Main four times. Those who make it to the top 2.5 lakh of the JEE Main list will be shortlisted to appear for JEE Advanced 2021.