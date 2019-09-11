NTA releases JEE Main 2020 BPlan sample question paper, exam pattern

NTA JEE Main 2020: Starting this year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a separate exam for aspirants of Bachelors in Planning (BPlan) in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, which was conducted only for BTech and BArch aspirants so far. To address queries of students, the NTA has released the exam pattern and sample question paper on its official website, jeemain.nic.in.

Advertising

The JEE Main 2020 BPlan will have questions based on general awareness regarding development issues, government programs/schemes, etc, as per the NTA. It also informed that the exam would include comprehension, questions on critical thinking and analytical skills, graphs, charts and map reading skills, besides simple statistics.

In video| JEE Main 2020 understand the changes

The exam, said NTA, will be based on CBSE class 10 social sciences. Though there will be a written passage, all the questions will be multiple-choice (MCQs) and will carry negative marking. As per the norm, each question in JEE Main 2020 is of four marks, while one mark is deducted for every wrong answer. From this year on, the NTA introduced numerical-type questions for BTech candidates, which will not have any negative marking.

JEE Main 2020: Who can apply for BPlan?

For BPlanning, the candidates should have passed the qualifying examination with 50 per cent marks in Mathematics and 50 per cent marks in aggregate of the qualifying examination. This means, in a first, that candidates having commerce or Arts with Maths are also applicable to apply.

JEE Main mock tests, question papers, sample test

Other major changes introduced in the JEE Main 2020 include a reduction in the number of questions from 30 to 25 in each section. The 100-marks drawing test, which contained three questions, will now have only two questions.