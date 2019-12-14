NTA releases IIFT MBA result, final answer key: Steps to download scorecard

IIFT MBA result 2019: check at iift.nta.nic.in IIFT MBA result 2019: check at iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT MBA result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key and result for admission to the MBA courses at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) at its official website, iift.nta.nic.in. The result has only been declared for Indian candidates.

As per the final answer key, errors were found in five questions and hence the same remains cancelled and marks will be awarded to all candidates for the said questions.

IIFT MBA result: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the iift result button

Step 3: Click on the mode, based on documents you have

Step 4: Fill details and log-in

Step 5: Result will appear in the dashboard

The qualified candidates will get admission in the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada campus.

As many as 39,752 candidates registered for the exam. It was conducted on December 1 in 41 cities in 86 centres. While the NTA had earlier scheduled to declare the result by December 11, it was postponed to be declared today.

