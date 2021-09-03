scorecardresearch
Friday, September 03, 2021
NTA releases DUET 2021 schedule for UG, PG and MPhil/PhD courses

The entrance test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The admit cards for DUET will be released later on the official website.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 3, 2021 10:53:40 am
Check DUET schedule here. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ representational image.

The National Testing Agency today released the exam schedule for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021. The examination will be held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 for UG, PG and MPhil/ PhD.

The entrance test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The admit cards for DUET will be released later on the official website. Click here to check the entire schedule.

The application process for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 had started on July 26. Nearly 20,000 seats are available in various PG courses being offered by the varsity.

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) has been ruled out for admissions this year.

This year, the number of DUET centres has been increased to 33 from 24 last year. Four courses that will have admissions through DUET starting this year include Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in.

