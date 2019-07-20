NTA releases DU entrance test result for PG admissions: How to check rank

NTA DUET PG result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) conducted for admission to various postgraduate courses at its official website, nta.ac.in as well as du.ac.in. Those who clear the exam will have to appear for counselling sessions.

A total number of 222860 candidates registered for the exam conducted in three shifts per day from July 3 to 8. The result has been declared for nine subjects including MEd, MA applied psychology, MA sociology, and BA (H) humanities and social science.

NTA DUET PG result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Delhi University Entrance Test’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link ‘public link for viewing result..’ towards the bottom of the page

Step 4: Click on ‘result’ next to the exam you appeared for

Step 5: A PDF will open, check result

The final answer key has also been released. While calculating the result, one should note that there was negative marking as well in the examination. While each correct answer was awarded four marks, one mark was deducted for each incorrect answer.

Meanwhile, for the merit-based admissions, the varsity will release admission lists. The first admission list will be out on July 24, 2019 followed by document verification and admission approval rounds.

The NTA had already released the result for the entrance exams conducted for admission at various undergraduate level courses. The rank list considering or marks scored in the test and the best of four marks secured in the class 12 result will be declared soon and counselling will begin from July 21.