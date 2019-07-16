NTA releases DU entrance test result 2019, final answer key: How to download

NTA DUET result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) around midnight of July 15 (Monday). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official websites, du.ac.in, nta.ac.in. Apart from the result, the final answer keys have also been uploaded at the websites.

This was the first time that NTA had conducted the entrance exam for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the University of Delhi. The exams were held in multiple shifts from July 3 to 6, 2019.

NTA DUET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘individual score’ or ‘answer key’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

A total of 2,22,361 students appeared for the DUET 2019 of which 81307 were for the undergraduate courses and 128699 appeared for admission to postgraduate courses. A total of 12355 students also appeared for MPhil and PhD admissions. The exam was a computer-based test (CBT) consists of multiple-choice questions. It was conducted for a duration of two hours.

Meanwhile, merit-based admissions are on at DU. The fourth cut-off list has been released for admission at the undergraduate level and the first cut-off for postgraduate level admissions will be released soon.