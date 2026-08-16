NTA releases answer keys for CSIR-NET June 2026; raise objections till August 18

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now check their answer keys and recorded responses through the official NTA portal – csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 answer key has been released for 84 subjects. The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted on July 17 and 18 for five subjects. The exam was carried out in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at 352 test centres across 224 cities for a total of 1,87,739 registered candidates. NTA has released the provisional answer keys, along with the question papers and recorded responses on its website.

The agency had announced on August 14 that the provisional answer keys for CSIR-NET, UGC-NET, ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) would be released on August 16.

CSIR-NET answer key 2026: How to check

Candidates can check and download their provisional answer keys by following these steps:

— Visit the CSIR-NET official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in

— Click on the link for the June 2026 provisional answer key.

— Enter the required login credentials, including the application number and date of birth or password.

— Submit the details to access the candidate dashboard.

— Click on the answer key or response sheet link.

— Check the answers against the responses recorded during the examination.

Download and save the answer key and response sheet for future reference.

How to raise objections against CSIR-NET answer key

Candidates who find an error in the provisional answer key can challenge the concerned question through the online objection facility. The challenge has to be submitted within the window specified by NTA, i.e. from August 16 to August 18 up to 11 pm along with the prescribed processing fee of Rs. 200 for each question challenged. Candidates should also provide supporting material wherever required. Objections submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

What’s next after answer key?

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The provisional answer key is not the final answer key. NTA will place the challenges before subject experts for examination. Based on the outcome of this review, the agency will prepare the final answer key, which will form the basis for evaluation and subsequent declaration of results. The result date for the June 2026 sessions has not been officially announced yet.

The release also comes after a prolonged wait for all the CSIR-NET candidates. NTA had initially said on August 10 that the provisional keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ICAR examinations would be released during the week, before subsequently confirming August 16 as the release date.

The delay had prompted candidates to seek updates from the agency, with concerns also being raised over its impact on the academic calendar, particularly for candidates awaiting NET scores for JRF, Assistant Professor eligibility and PhD admissions.