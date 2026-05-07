NTA releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 e-certificates at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday activated the download link for e-certificates of the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination, bringing closure to over 1.54 lakh candidates who sat for the national-level test last year. The certificates are available on the official portal — csirnet.nta.nic.in — and serve as proof of qualification for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as assistant professor, and admission to doctoral programmes across India’s universities and research institutions.

The examination, conducted on December 18, 2025, tested candidates across five science subjects in a computer-based format. To download their certificates, registered candidates must log in using their application number, password, and a captcha code.

Those yet to receive their results or facing discrepancies in their certificates have been advised to contact the NTA helpdesk before the correspondence window closes. No official deadline for certificate-related grievances has been announced as yet.

CSIR NET December 2025 Results Out: How to download certificates?

Candidates can download their CSIR NET certificates by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official CSIR NET website.

Step 2: Click on the link for the CSIR UGC NET certificate available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the certificates on the screen.

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Step 5: Download and save a copy of the certificates for future reference.

The NTA has also directed candidates facing technical difficulties to write to csirnet@nta.ac.in or csircertificate@nta.ac.in, and has urged all applicants to monitor the official website for updates.

CSIR NET December 2025 Results: What’s next for qualified students?

Candidates who have qualified for JRF will be eligible to apply for Junior Research Fellowship positions, receive fellowship benefits, and pursue PhD programmes at recognised universities and research institutions. Those who have cleared the exam for Assistant Professor eligibility can apply for teaching positions in universities and colleges across India, subject to institutional recruitment rules.

Qualified candidates are advised to regularly check university admission portals and recruitment notifications, as CSIR NET does not conduct centralised counselling. The scorecard will serve as a key eligibility document for academic appointments, PhD admissions and research fellowships in the coming admission cycles