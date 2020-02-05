NTA releases CMAT, GPAT 2020 result: How to check score

NTA is conducting CMAT and GPAT for the second time (Representational image) NTA is conducting CMAT and GPAT for the second time (Representational image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) on February 4. The result is available on the official website nta.ac.in or the respective websites, cmat.nta.nic.in and gpat.nta.nic.in. NTA conducted the exams on January 28 and had released the question paper and answer sheet on January 30.

A total of 63,297 candidates appeared for the CMAT while 48,360 had appeared for the GPAT. In a press note, NTA has informed there were 245 examination centres across the country in CMAT and 180 centres in GPAT.

As many as 264 observers, 99 city-coordinators and 24 state coordinators were deployed at these centres to conduct the exam. NTA is conducting CMAT and GPAT for the second time.

NTA CMAT, GPAT result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the respective website – cmat.nta.nic.in or gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘view scorecard link’

Step 3: A new page will open showing link – download through application number and password, download through application number and date of birth

Step 4: Login and check result

The merit list carries the roll number, rank, NTA score and the marks obtained of all the candidates.

CMAT-2020 score is valid for the admissions of the academic year 2020-21 whereas the GPAT-2020 score will be valid for three years from the date of announcement of the result for admission in PG programme. GPAT score is also valid if the candidate is applying for the scholarship in MPharma course.

The validity of the GPAT scorecard shall be for three years so that even after completing M Pharma

degree, if someone is interested in getting registered for a PhD degree and availing National Doctoral Scholarship, the same score will be applicable.

