NTA releases CMAT 2021 score: How to check

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CMAT 2021 score card today, April 9. MBA aspirants who have applied for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) can download their result from the official website, i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in. The answer key was released this week and the aspirants were given to raise objection.

The result is prepared on the basis of the final answer key, which is prepared after the evaluation of all the objections against the provisional answer key of CMAT.

How to check CMAT result

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the result link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter application number, date of birth and security code

Step 5: Your score will display

A total number of 71,490 candidates were registered for this examination of which 32,634 women and 38856 male. As many as 52,327 candidates appeared for the examination. The examination was conducted in 153 cities in 278 centres.

A total number of 273 observers, 120 city-coordinators, 19 regional coordinators and two national coordinators were deployed to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination in the Centre.