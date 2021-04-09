NTA releases CMAT 2021 score: How to check

April 9, 2021 6:50:34 pm
National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CMAT 2021 score card today, April 9. MBA aspirants who have applied for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) can download their result from the official website, i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in. The answer key was released this week and the aspirants were given to raise objection.
The result is prepared on the basis of the final answer key, which is prepared after the evaluation of all the objections against the provisional answer key of CMAT.
How to check CMAT result
Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the result link flashing on the homepage
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Enter application number, date of birth and security code
Step 5: Your score will display
A total number of 71,490 candidates were registered for this examination of which 32,634 women and 38856 male. As many as 52,327 candidates appeared for the examination. The examination was conducted in 153 cities in 278 centres.
A total number of 273 observers, 120 city-coordinators, 19 regional coordinators and two national coordinators were deployed to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination in the Centre.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
