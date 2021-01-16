NTA releases admit cards for IIFT MBA admission: Steps to download, exam pattern

NTA IIFT MBA admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released admit card or hall ticket for the entrance exam for admission to MBA programmes at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT-IB). The Computer-based Test (CBT) will be held on January 24. Candidates who have applied can download their admit cards from official websites – nta.ac.in or iift.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can download their admit cards by using their application form number and date of birth. It is mandatory for candidates to bring the admit card untampered with them to the exam hall for verification purposes. IIFT MBA admit card will not be sent by post. To download the same, candidates can follow these steps –

NTA IIFT MBA admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be available, download

IIFT entrance exam will be a multiple-choice objective-type test. Candidates will have to answer questions related to English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, logical reasoning, data interpretation and quantitative analysis within two hours.

Candidates will get admission on the basis of computer-based test, group discussion, writing skills assessment, and interview. Those candidates shortlisted from the test will be called for writing skills assessment, group discussion and interview. These rounds are usually held in March / April, however, the exact dates are yet to be out.