NTA BHU UG, PG entrance exams admit cards out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 for admission to the undergraduate (UET) and postgraduate (PET) programmes for the academic session 2021-22. Candidates can download the admit cards at nta.ac.in and bhuet.nta.nic.in.

The entrance exams will be conducted throughout the country from September 28 to 30 September and October 1, 3 and 4 through computer-based tests (CBT)/ hybrid (tablets)/ pen and paper mode (OMR based).

The admit cards may be downloaded from the said website using their application form number and date of birth. Candidates are advised to check carefully the code of the test paper opted for, address/location of the examination centre and the date and shift/s of the test paper in which they are required to appear.

The admit cards of candidates appearing in test papers on September 29, 30 and October 1, 3 and 4 will be available at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

“NTA has come to know from the student community that some of the test papers of BHU entrance test2021 are clashing with some major examinations. Accordingly, it has been decided to reschedule some test papers of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021,” read the official statement by NTA.

The entrance exam for B.P.Ed. (Bachelor of Physical Education) has been rescheduled and will be conducted on September 29.

The revised dates for B.Ed. – Mathematics: Maths/Statistics, B. Ed. Special Education – V. I. & H. I. (Mathematics), B.Ed. – Humanities and Social Sciences, B. Ed. Special Education – V. I. & H. I. (Social Sciences and Humanities) and BSc Ag. /BSc Ag. RGSC will be announced soon.