Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

NTA releases admit cards for AIEEA PG, AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D): Check how to download

AIEEA PG, AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) Admit Cards: Registered candidates can now download their admit cards for the exams from the official websites — nta.ac.in or icar.nta.nic.in.

AIEEE PG, AICE admit cards, AIEEE PG admit cards, ICAR, NTAAdmit cards are available for AIEEA (PG) which is scheduled to be conducted in the morning session on September 20, and also for AICE-JRF/ SRF (PhD) which will be conducted in the evening session on the same date. (Representative image)

AIEEA PG, AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) Admit Cards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) PG and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)- JRF/SRF(PhD) 2022. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards for the exams from the official websites — nta.ac.in or icar.nta.nic.in.

According to the official announcement by the NTA, the admit cards are available for AIEEA (PG) which is scheduled to be conducted in the morning session on September 20, and also for AICE-JRF/ SRF (PhD) which will be conducted in the evening session on the same date.

“Candidates can download their admit cards from the official websites — nta.ac.in or icar.nta.nic.in — using their application form number and date of birth and are advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully,” the official notice from NTA states.

AIEEA PG, AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) admit cards: How to download hall tickets

Step 1: Visit the official websites — nta.ac.in or icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for AIEEA PG or AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD).

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Login using your application number, date of birth and security pin.

Step 4: After you successfully login, the admit card will be available at the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Additionally, candidates should note that the hall tickets are being issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. Also, admit cards will not be sent by pos to any candidate so they must download and take a print out of the hall ticket to the exam centre.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 03:47:31 pm
What explains the divergence between the RBI and govt on monetary policy?

