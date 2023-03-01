scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
UGC NET December 2022: NTA releases admit card for Phase 3

UGC NET December 2022, Phase 3: Candidates appearing for the exam download the hall tickets from the official website— ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2022 Phase 3The exams will be conducted from March 3 to 6 ( Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
UGC NET December 2022, Phase 3: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the admit card for phase three of UGC NET December 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam download the hall tickets from the official website— ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

In phase three, exams will be conducted for are a total of eight subjects between March 3 to 6.

UGC NET December 2022, Phase 3: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website— ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for admit cards for phase 3

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: View and download the admit card

On March 3, exams will be conducted for Geography in shift 1 and 2 and mass communication during shift 1. There is only one exam on March 4— Commerce, which will be conducted during both the shifts. On March 5, four exams will be conducted in both the shifts— Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Marathi. And, on March 6, there is only one exam, Political Science which will be held in both shifts.

The UGC NET is conducted twice every year (June and December) to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 16:16 IST
