NTA to soon release official NEET-UG 2021 answer key, check unofficial answer key here

The NEET 2021 answer key will be released by National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website neet.nta.nic.in tentatively in the last week of September. The unofficial answer key has been released by various coaching institutes just after the exam concluded. NEET 2021 answer key will mention the answers to all the questions asked in the exam. The key will be available for all the codes of the NEET 2021 question paper.

NTA will release the OMR sheet of the candidates along with the official NEET 2021 answer key. The answer key can be used to calculate the probable scores obtained in the exam. A provision to challenge the answer key will also be provided for candidates unsatisfied with the answer key. To challenge the official answer key, candidates need to raise a request online and pay the requisite fee per question. After consideration of the objections raised, the final NEET-UG 2021 answer key will be released and this will be binding on all.

Steps to download the NEET Answer key 2021

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

NEET answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download the final answer key of the NEET 2021 exam

Keep the answer key for future reference

Calculation of scores using the NEET 2021 answer key

Medical aspirants can take the help of the NEET answer key to estimate their probable scores in the exam. After the release of the official NEET 2021 answer key, they can tally their answers (as per their NEET OMR) with the same. They should use the official marking scheme to calculate their marks in the exam.

How to calculate NEET scores:

NEET 2021 score = [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] – [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

NTA generally releases the NEET result within a few hours of releasing the final answer key. Candidates can expect the same this year too. NTA conducted the NEET 2021 exam on September 12. The exam is held for admission to medical, dental, AYUSH, BVSc and AH colleges in the country.