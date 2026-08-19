NTA refresh: 4-tier paper checks, 600 experts out, CISF security at offices

The education ministry on Tuesday announced a major overhaul of the examination system at the National Testing Agency (NTA), including a four-tier paper checking process, removal of 600 experts and onboarding of new ones, and office premises secured by the CISF.

The ministry has been under fire over the NEET-UG paper leak and the recent lapses in the UGC-NET papers — the two exams are among the many conducted by the NTA.

In a post on X, the ministry said NTA Director General Abhishek Singh had apprised it on actions taken by the agency. “A revamp of the examination team was undertaken with 600 experts being removed and new experts being onboarded. A four-tier question paper checking system will be put in place to strengthen the scrutiny of examination papers,” it said.