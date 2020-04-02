NTA re-opens application correction window for NEET, JEE Main 2020

The candidates can make changes in the application forms from April 1 to 14, 2020. Representational image/ file The candidates can make changes in the application forms from April 1 to 14, 2020. Representational image/ file

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the application correction facility for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020. The candidates can make changes in the application forms from April 1 to 14, 2020.

The candidates can make corrections in the application process through the websites- ntaneet.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier postponed the entrance examinations for April and May seasons amid coronavirus pandemic.

“In view of the hardships faced by the aspirants of NEET (UG)-2020 in making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form due to COVID19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has further given the facility for making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form,” the statement on NEET application form correction said.

In another statement regarding JEE Main, NTA said, “In view of the hardships faced by the aspirants of JEE (Main) 2020 in making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has further given the facility for making corrections in the particulars in the online application form.”

The candidates can make the payment through Paytm wallet, including other options like Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI.

“The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates. In case, additional fee payment is required depending on the changes made in the form, the final updates will be reflected after the payment,” the circular reads.

A total of 15,93,452 lakh candidates have applied for NEET 2020, and over 9 lakh candidates registered for JEE Main April session.

