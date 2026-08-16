NTA to reconduct UGC-NET for English, Sociology, Commerce papers as audit finds factual, translation errors

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 examination for three subjects — English, Commerce and Sociology — after a committee found multiple errors in the question papers. The re-examination will be conducted in September, with no additional examination fee charged from candidates who appeared for these three papers.

According to the NTA, an internal committee’s findings recorded the three papers containing factual, typographical and translation errors. These included misspelled names of prominent scholars, incorrect or garbled book titles, errors in the wording of questions, grammatical mistakes, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation errors and non-standard terms for established concepts. The committee also found that a significant number of questions had been repeated from previous examinations.