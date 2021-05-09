NTA postpones UPCET (UPSEE) 2021, application deadline extended till May 31

Amid the rising number of cases, the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 has been rescheduled. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 15. However, fresh dates have not been announced yet.

The exam, administered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, is postponed mainly because of problems that candidates have been facing during the submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID and the disruptions caused by it.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released a notice on its official website to make the announcement of the deferment.

“With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the UPCET- 2021 exam scheduled on 15 June 2021 and also extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam till May 31,” the official notice read.

The last date to submit online applications has also been extended till 5 pm on May 10 and candidates can submit the exam fee by 11:50 pm on May 31. The correction window will open from June 2-8.

Any seats remaining after the JEE (Main) counselling in Bachelor of Technology Biotechnology, BTech (BT)/Bachelor of Technology Agriculture Engineering, BTech (AG) offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University (AKTU), Lucknow, would be filled on the basis of the UPCET 2021 score.