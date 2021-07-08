NTA postpones NEET-UG 2021, exam date to be announced after consultation with stakeholders

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released an official notice regarding a fake public notice with the subject line – “Conduct of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2021” is being circulated through various means, including social media. The test conducting body has denied issuing any notice declaring the exam date of NEET (UG) to be September 5.

“The fake/unauthorised public notice has been viewed seriously by the NTA, as it is being circulated by some unscrupulous elements with a motive to misguide the aspiring candidates/parents/guardians/public at large. The NTA is still in consultation with the concerned stakeholders for finalising a suitable date for the conduct of NEET (UG) – 2021, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the official notice read.

Read | NEET-UG aspirants awaiting application process to begin, fear losing academic year

The NTA has advised the aspiring candidates of NEET (UG) – 2021/parents/guardians and other stakeholders to not pay heed to such fake notices and be aware of such unauthorised/fake public notice circulated from unknown sources. Candidates are also advised to rely only on the public Notice(s) /information/ dates announced by NTA through its official websites i.e. .nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in only.

The Education Ministry on Tuesday announced the fresh exam dates for JEE (Main) April and May sessions 2021. The April session of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted from July 20-25. The fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021 (May session) will be conducted from July 27-August 2. The registration window has been reopened for candidates who could not apply for the exams earlier. Candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.