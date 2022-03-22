NTA postpones NCHM JEE 2022; check revised date here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the exam date of National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022. The exam will now be conducted on June 18. The agency released a notification regarding the announcement on their official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

“​​Pursuant to representations from candidates, it has now been decided that the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE) -2022, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on the revised date,” the official notification reads.

The NCHM JEE 2022 registration process began on February 4 and the last date to apply is May 3. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 28 but has been deferred to June 18.

The entrance examination is for admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM & CT).