NTA postpones NCHM JEE 2021, registration deadline extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to defer the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 12. The agency released a notification regarding the announcement on their official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

“With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the NCHM JEE- 2021 exam scheduled on 12 June 2021 and also extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam till 5:00 pm on May 31,” read the official notice by NTA.

The decision has been taken after the agency received requests from candidates seeking an extension of the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The correction window will be open from June 2-8 for candidates to update or change any details in their application forms.

The entrance examination is for admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM & CT).