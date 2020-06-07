NTA postpones NCHM JEE 2020 again, revised dates soon

NCHM JEE 2020 new dates yet to be announced (Representational image) NCHM JEE 2020 new dates yet to be announced (Representational image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the hotel management entrance examination – National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2020, again. The exam was scheduled to be held on June 22, however, it has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The revised dates are yet to be announced.

This is the second time the exam has been postponed. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held in April which was postponed till June and now has been delayed again. Based on earlier schedule, the result would have been declared by May.

Candidates will have to solve 200 questions to be solved in three hours. For every correct answer, four marks will be awarded and for a wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. The exam will be divided into sub-parts — numerical ability and analytical aptitude, reasoning and logical deduction, general knowledge, English, and aptitude for the service sector.

Thousands of students apply each year for the exam for admission to BSc courses in hospitality and hostel administration. Based on scores secured in the exam candidates will be eligible for admission to 63 top-ranked NCHM affiliated Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs) in India.

Other entrance exams including JEE Main, NEET etc are also postponed and will be held in July. While making the announcement for NCHM JEE, HRD Minister wrote on Twitter: “In view of the current situation and requests received from many candidates, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2020. The new dates will be announced in due course of time.”

