NTA postpones JEE (Main) May 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases

Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA) today decided to reschedule the JEE Main (May) 2021. The notification for the exam was to be released this month but now the process has been put on hold. The May sessions exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 24-28, 2021.

“Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) – May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates,” tweeted Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

The NTA had earlier postponed JEE Main (April). Now, the rescheduling of both April and May sessions will be done subsequently. The new exam dates will be announced soon.

Two sessions of JEE Main 2021 were already conducted in January and February in which 620978 and 556248 candidates appeared, respectively.