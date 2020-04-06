NTA postpones Delhi University’s entrance test DUET 2020

DU admissions 2020: DUET applications put on hold (Representational image) DU admissions 2020: DUET applications put on hold (Representational image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the registration process for University of Delhi (DU) entrance test (DUET) 2020. The exam is entrance gateway for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses. The university has also postponed the release of application form for merit-based admissions.

The varsity has been closed till April 14 due the nationwide lockdown imposed to stop spread of coronavirus. The revised date for application form as well as the registrations for DUET 2020 will be informed once the lockdown is lifted.

The application process was to begin from April 2 and the exam was to be held from June 2 to 9. From last year onward, the NTA has been roped in to conduct the DU entrance exam, earlier, the varsity used to handle it internally.

From this year, the varsity had announced to take several student-friendly initiatives including single form admission process. The details regarding the same, however, will be known once the application process begins.

During admissions 2019, a total of 2,58,388 applications were received for 64,000 undergraduate seats at the varsity and similar number is expected this year, too.

Considering that the delay in admissions, exams etc across the country has created a lot of anxiety among students, the NTA in an official circular said that it will provide students with ‘ample time’ between registration and time to prepare for the exam.

