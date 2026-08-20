NTA overhaul: Shorter tenures for subject experts, staggered information spread, air-gapped systems

The source said that the new system was already tested in the recent CSIR exam and the NEET re-exam, and is being institutionalised now.

A day after the Education ministry announced an overhaul of the examination system at the National Testing Agency (NTA), a top agency official said the agency was looking at curtailing the engagement time of subject experts as the “mafia tries to make them compromised” if they are there for a longer duration.

“The reason is that the mafia tries to make these people compromised. What we are faced with is a big mafia,” the official said.

The official said that the NTA and the Education ministry are learnt to be leaning towards a system where they won’t be divulging full information even within official circles.