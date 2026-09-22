5,5524 sq ft office, 39 CISF guards, 14 officers: Inside NTA’s high-stakes overhaul

A 55,524-square-foot office in the heart of Delhi. Thirty-nine CISF personnel guarding confidential operations. And a possible full shift of NEET-UG from pen-and-paper to Computer-Based Testing. These are just a few of the changes the National Testing Agency has laid out in a recent affidavit, detailing how it is restructuring its people, its security, and its processes.

The overhaul comes after a difficult stretch for the NTA, marked by paper-leak allegations and re-exams, including the 2024 NEET-UG controversy, that put the agency’s exam-conduct systems under scrutiny. In response, a High-Level Committee on Examinations (HLCE) was constituted, and its recommendations are now being implemented under the watch of a High-Powered Steering Committee (HPSC) chaired by Dr K Radhakrishnan. The Director General, NTA, has been briefing this committee on progress from time to time. The affidavit essentially lays out where that implementation currently stands.

A new organisational structure

One of the core changes is a shift from an “exam-wise vertical” structure, where staff were assigned based on specific exams they handled, to a functional-vertical structure organised around domains of expertise. The idea, per the affidavit, is to build deeper, domain-specific capability within the agency rather than spreading skills thinly across individual exams.

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Leadership ranks are also being revised. A proposal to upgrade the Director General’s post from Joint Secretary level to Additional Secretary level is under active government consideration, along with the creation of five new Joint Secretary-level positions.

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Some of this is already in motion: two Joint Directors were posted to NTA under the Central Staffing Scheme in May 2026, and in August 2026 alone, 14 officers, ranging from Joint Secretary down to Assistant Section Officer, joined the agency. These officers come from a mix of services, including the IAS, IPS, Indian Revenue Service, and Indian Statistical Service, among others, reflecting the HLCE’s recommendation for a multi-disciplinary, cross-cadre leadership team.

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New office, more security

On infrastructure, NTA’s operations have been moved in the last month to a newly allotted office in the Government of India Press Building on Minto Road, New Delhi. The fifth floor, along with parts of the fourth and sixth floors, has been allotted to the agency, of up to 55,524.53 square feet of space. According to the affidavit, security for the confidential area has been strengthened and consolidated, with a comprehensive security protocol being finalised for the facility.

CISF security cover was extended to the Minto Road building following an MHA order, and 39 CISF personnel have since been deployed there. Their responsibilities include access control and screening, including X-ray baggage checks and Door Frame Metal Detector frisking, at all entry and exit points of the confidential area.

Standardising the process

The affidavit also lists a set of new Standard Operating Procedures, developed on the HLCE’s recommendation, covering the exam cycle end to end, from question-paper setting and translation to printing, packing, tracking, and movement, right through to examination-day protocols, opening of trunks, centre security, and the final computation of results.

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Additional measures mentioned include Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, facial authentication, a multi-layer frisking mechanism, mobile jammers at centres, CCTV monitoring, AI-based tools, and a five-tier oversight structure for examination monitoring. The affidavit notes these have been described in detail elsewhere and are not repeated at length here.

What’s still pending

One of the more significant questions remains open. A High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) is currently examining whether NEET-UG should move from pen-and-paper to Computer-Based Testing, and if so, how the transition would be sequenced and what infrastructure it would require. The affidavit specifically flags equity concerns as part of this evaluation, for candidates from rural areas, women test-takers, and low-connectivity districts, as factors that need to be worked through before any such shift.

Alongside this, the HPTF is also considering a broader national strategy for examination-grade Computer-Based Testing infrastructure, aimed at closing gaps in test-centre availability across regions and standardising centre-level specifications for exams conducted digitally.