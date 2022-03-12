GAT-B, BET 2022 registration process starts: Check how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. Interested candidates can now apply for through the official website — dbt.nta.ac.in.

Registration for GAT-B 2022 will end on March 31, 2022 till 5 pm. Date for correction in the particulars of application form (online only) will soon be notified on the official website — dbt.nta.ac.in.

How to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website — dbt.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘GAT – B & BET – 2022 registration’

Step 3: If not registered, click on ‘new registration’, or ‘sign in’ if already registered.

Step 4: Fill the online application with personal details and qualification details.

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature. The image should be in jpg/jpeg format only. Size of photo image must be between 10 kb to 200 kb. Size of signature image must be between 4 kb to 30 kb. Size of the scanned copy of Caste/PWD certificate should be 50 kb to 300 kb.

Step 6: Pay fee payment through online payment mode.

This year, exam is scheduled to take place on April 23. The duration of the exam is three hours (180 minutes). GAT-B will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and BET will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm. This year, the exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and all communication will be in English.

The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

Candidates should remember that only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances.