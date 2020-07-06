NTA opens application correction facility for UGC-NET, JNUEE, IGNOU OPENMAT

The application correction facility will be closed on July 15, 2020. Representational image/ file The application correction facility will be closed on July 15, 2020. Representational image/ file

The National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the application correction facility for the UGC- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2020, Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2020), IGNOU OPENMAT, ICAR AIEEA, CSIR UGC-NET, AIAPGET 2020. The candidates appearing in their respective examination can make corrections, change their exam centres through the websites. The application correction facility will be closed on July 15.

“Some of the candidates have uploaded photograph/ signature which are illegible; such candidates are also advised to upload clear photograph/ signature of desired specification to avoid cancellation of their candidature,” the notification mentioned.

The change in application process through fax/ application including e-mail will be entertained. “These candidates who have sent emails earlier regarding any correction are also advised to verify and make necessary corrections, if required by them,” read the notification.

The revised dates of the following examinations will be notified soon. “The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of admit cards and examination will be displayed separately on respective examination websites later on.” The candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website- nta.ac.in.

The candidates and parents are advised to keep visiting the respective examination websites and nta.ac.in for the latest updates. The candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845 for further clarification.

