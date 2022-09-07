NEET UG Results 2022: When and where to check score cards

NEET UG Results 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) soon. After the result is declared, candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exam will be able to check their score at the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Results 2022: When and where to check

According to the official schedule released by the NTA, the NEET UG 2022 result is expected to be announced on September 7, but the time for result declaration has not been announced yet.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their score cards at the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will also be able to check their scores at the NTA website — nta.ac.in.

When was NEET UG answer key released?

NTA released the answer keys on August 31 and candidates were given time till September 2 to raise challenges against any answer given in the key.

Along with the provisional answer key, NTA also released the NEET OMR response sheets of the candidates. Using the NEET answer key and OMR answer sheet, candidates can calculate their approximate scores.

When was NEET UG exam held?

The NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17 and a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test. According to the NTA, 95 per cent of the candidates appeared for the NEET UG. The medical entrance examination was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

What is the expected cut-off for NEET UG this year?

The cut off this year for general category might be the 50th percentile which will be around 145 out of 720. So, the range should be 720 – 145, according to experts. Some experts are also predicting that nearly 21,000 to 22,000 students from general category will get admitted in major government institutions this year.

Last year, NEET cut off marks for the general category was 720-138 marks, for SC / ST / OBC category it was 137-108 marks, for the general-PwD category it was 137-122 marks, and for SC / ST / OBC-PwD it was 121-108 marks.

What is the new tie-breaking policy?

Interestingly, starting from this year, the NTA has removed age as tie-breaking. So, if a tie occurs between two students, the NTA will resolve it based on marks obtained in biology. If it persists, a student gaining higher marks in chemistry gets preference followed by the candidate with fewer incorrect answers.