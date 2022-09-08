scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

‘In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others,’ says NEET-UG topper Tanishka

NEET UG Result 2022, Tanishka NEET UG Topper: Tanishka's parents are both teachers at a government school and this is one of the best Teachers' Day gifts she could give them.

NEET | NEET UG Result | NEET Result 2022 | Tanishka NEET TopperNEET UG 2022 Result: Tanishka has also appeared for the JEE Main exams, in which she scored 99.50 percentile. (File image)

Tanishka NEET Topper 2022: Rajasthan’s Tanishka has been declared the all India topper of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday. The All India Rank (AIR) 1 holder chose to enter the medical field as she believes this is a profession in which “you can establish yourself by helping others”, she said. Tanishka cleared her class 12 exams this year after securing 98.6 per cent marks. She had scored 96.4 per cent marks in class 10.

Not just NEET-UG, Tanishka has also appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exams, in which she scored 99.50 percentile.

Tanishka’s parents are both teachers at a government school, and this is one of the best Teachers’ Day gifts she could give them. Tanishka explains that her parents have been a pillar of support, and were always in her corner even when she scored relatively lesser marks in tests. They never pressured me, and would always motivate me, she said.

A strong believer of never giving up, Tanishka used to study by herself for six to seven hours a day. The topper believes every NEET aspirant should prepare for the target from the very first day, and not at the last minute. “As the course progresses in the classroom, you will have to revise the previous studies again and again. You can make small notes topic-wise,” she said. She also added that one should never hesitate to ask questions.

Rajasthan girl tops NEET-UG exam; AIR 1 decided through NTA's new tie-breaking rule

Tanishka now aims to pursue MBBS from Delhi AIIMS, and wants to do a specialisation in cardio, neuro or oncology.

This year, four candidates were tied at the top spot with an exact percentile score of 99.9997733. However, unlike last year, the NTA did not jointly award them the first rank. This year, the NTA used its new tie-breaker policy to award the first rank to Tanishka. Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi was ranked second, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule third, and Rucha Pawashe from Karnataka fourth.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the final answer key and score cards at the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in

