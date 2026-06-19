NEET UG 2026: What happens if Aadhaar verification fails on exam day? Steps for candidates

NEET UG re-exam 2026: Candidates appearing for the NEET UG re-examination on June 21 will have to undergo Aadhaar-based biometric verification before entering their examination halls, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The re-exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. On arrival at the examination centre, candidates will first undergo frisking and admit card verification. Before entering the exam hall, they will be required to complete the registration process, including biometric authentication using their UIDAI/Aadhaar details.
The NTA said biometric verification is a mandatory security measure that must be completed before the examination begins. However, candidates will not be barred from taking the test if biometric authentication cannot be completed due to hardware malfunction, poor biometric data quality, connectivity issues with UIDAI servers, or a physical inability to provide biometric details.
What happens if biometric verification fails?
NTA has clarified that candidates whose biometric verification fails will still be allowed to proceed with the verification process by submitting a written undertaking at the examination centre. The format for this undertaking will be available with the Centre Superintendent at the venue.
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According to the NTA, biometric verification will be carried out before the examination begins and, if required, after the examination is over. The agency has assured candidates that no biometric verification will take place during the examination, and students will not be disturbed while writing the test.
If biometric verification fails, candidates should:
Inform the examination officials immediately.
Obtain the prescribed undertaking format from the Centre Superintendent.
Fill in and submit the undertaking with the required details.
Cooperate with any additional verification process directed by the centre authorities.
Retain any acknowledgement or instructions provided by officials for post-exam verification, if required.
The NTA has also warned that refusal to undergo biometric verification without a valid and documented reason will be treated as a violation of examination rules. Such cases may invite action under the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.