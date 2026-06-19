NEET UG 2026: What happens if Aadhaar verification fails on exam day? Steps for candidates

Actions will be taken against candidates who are unwilling to appear for biometric verification without proper reason . (Image generated by AI)

NEET UG re-exam 2026: Candidates appearing for the NEET UG re-examination on June 21 will have to undergo Aadhaar-based biometric verification before entering their examination halls, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The re-exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. On arrival at the examination centre, candidates will first undergo frisking and admit card verification. Before entering the exam hall, they will be required to complete the registration process, including biometric authentication using their UIDAI/Aadhaar details.

The NTA said biometric verification is a mandatory security measure that must be completed before the examination begins. However, candidates will not be barred from taking the test if biometric authentication cannot be completed due to hardware malfunction, poor biometric data quality, connectivity issues with UIDAI servers, or a physical inability to provide biometric details.