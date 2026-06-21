NEET UG 2026 Paper Analysis: Re-exam moderately difficult, Physics toughest section

With RE-NEET 2026 now concluded, early feedback from students and faculty points to a paper that leaned more demanding than the original May session, even as it stayed broadly anchored to the NCERT curriculum. The overall difficulty has been rated anywhere from moderate to moderate-difficult, with most of that added pressure traced back to one section in particular: Physics.

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Biology remained the most reliable, high-scoring zone of the paper, staying close to core NCERT content with the heaviest weightage falling in Genetics, Physiology, Reproduction, and Ecology. A few Zoology questions did draw some debate, with multiple options appearing valid to test-takers. Chemistry came in noticeably tougher than the May paper Physical Chemistry leaned on long, multi-step calculations, while Organic Chemistry demanded real command over reaction mechanisms rather than simple recall. Physics, meanwhile, was widely flagged as the toughest and lengthiest section overall, drawing heavily on Mechanics, Electrodynamics, Modern Physics, and Thermodynamics, with application-driven numerical questions creating real time pressure through the section.