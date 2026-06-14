NEET UG 2026 admit cards out for re-exam at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2026 on April 26, 2026.
Applicants can check and download their respective admit cards through the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Additionally, admit cards can also be accessed through DigiLocker if an applicant is unable to download it via the website.
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The admit card is an essential document containing information like your name, roll number, examination centre detail, and timing of the examination. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, the candidate is advised to immediately get in touch with the NTA authorities and approach the helpline between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email the authorities on neetug2026@nta.ac.in id for any further doubts or queries.
It should be noted that any change in question paper medium, examination centre, date, and time provided on the admit card will not be entertained under any circumstances.
Here are the steps you can follow to download your admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for “NEET UG 2026” admit card
Step 3: Enter login credentials such as application number and date of birth or password
Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit
Step 5: A new window displaying your admit card will appear
Step 6: Download the pdf
Step 7 : Print it out for future reference
NEET UG 2026 will be conducted on May 3, 2026 in a single day and single shift via pen and paper mode. There will be a total of 180 questions, with physics and chemistry containing 45 questions each whereas, biology comprising 90 questions. The duration of the examination will be three hours. One hour compensatory time will be given to PwD candidates regardless of them using a scribe or not. The candidates can opt for the question paper in either English, Hindi or regional languages including, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Urdu.