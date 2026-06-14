NEET UG 2026 admit cards out for re-exam at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2026 on April 26, 2026.

Applicants can check and download their respective admit cards through the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Additionally, admit cards can also be accessed through DigiLocker if an applicant is unable to download it via the website.

https://x.com/i/status/2066151568198766823

The admit card is an essential document containing information like your name, roll number, examination centre detail, and timing of the examination. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, the candidate is advised to immediately get in touch with the NTA authorities and approach the helpline between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email the authorities on neetug2026@nta.ac.in id for any further doubts or queries.