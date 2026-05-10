Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 irregularities: NTA says exam held under strict security, probe underway

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated on Sunday, addressing alleged irregularities reported during the NEET UG 2026 examination in Rajasthan, stating that the exam was held under strict security protocols. The NTA statement, issued on X, followed action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group, the exam authority.
While reiterating its commitment to fair and credible examinations, the NTA mentioned the ongoing investigation by the law enforcement agency in Rajasthan.
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The NTA posted that on the evening of May 7, four days after the exam, it received inputs concerning alleged malpractice. “These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May for independent verification,” the post read.
The NTA described subsequent detentions reported in the media as a result of professional and timely work by law enforcement agencies.
The agency expressed appreciation for the investigating teams and confirmed that it is working closely with them, providing examination‑related data and technical assistance.
The NTA stated that the matter is under investigation and that the agencies will establish facts in due course. The agency clarified that it will not prejudge the inquiry or speculate on its outcome.
Any findings requiring further action will be examined transparently and disclosed in line with established procedures.
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Addressing NEET UG 2026 candidates and their families, the NTA assured that the integrity and effort of the bona fide aspirants are not in question. The agency acknowledged the anxiety such reports can cause but urged students to allow the investigating agencies the space to complete their work. It added that any necessary steps will be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Education at the appropriate stage.
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According to the NTA, question papers were transported in GPS‑tracked vehicles with unique watermark identifiers to ensure traceability. Examination halls operated under AI‑assisted CCTV monitoring linked to a central control room, while biometric verification was carried out for every candidate. In addition, 5G jammers were deployed to prevent unauthorised communication.
The agency emphasised that the examination process proceeded smoothly across all centres on the day of the test.