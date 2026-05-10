Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 irregularities: NTA says exam held under strict security, probe underway

NTA stated that the matter is under investigation and that facts will be established by the agencies in due course.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated on Sunday, addressing alleged irregularities reported during the NEET UG 2026 examination in Rajasthan, stating that the exam was held under strict security protocols. The NTA statement, issued on X, followed action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group, the exam authority.

While reiterating its commitment to fair and credible examinations, the NTA mentioned the ongoing investigation by the law enforcement agency in Rajasthan.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Analysis: Check section-wise expert view

The NTA posted that on the evening of May 7, four days after the exam, it received inputs concerning alleged malpractice. “These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May for independent verification,” the post read.