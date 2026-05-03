NEET UG 2026 Live Updates: Over 22 lakh candidates to appear in pan-India medical entrance test today

NEET UG 2026 Live Updates: Exam difficulty analysis, dress code, instructions for candidates and more (Express Photo)

NEET Exam Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET UG 2026 exam, today on May 3. According to the exam authority, nearly 23 lakh candidates are registered to appear across the country. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) remains one of the single largest undergraduate entrance tests in India, which determines admission to MBBS, BDS, and allied medical courses.

NEET UG 2026 Today | What to expect at exam hall: Helpline numbers, biometric verification and more

Story continues below this ad The NEET UG 2026 is being held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm in offline, pen-and-paper mode. Candidates are required to report well in advance, with entry closing at 1:30 pm. The question paper carries 180 questions for a total of 720 marks. ALSO READ | NEET 2026 dress code: What to wear, admit card link and more As intimated by the NTA earlier, strict exam-day guidelines are in place. Candidates must carry their NEET UG 2026 admit card, valid photo ID, and passport-size photographs. Biometric verification is being conducted at centres to confirm identity. A detailed dress code has also been prescribed by the NTA. ALSO READ | What happens if your biometric detail fails to capture? NTA clarifies The exam is being conducted at centres across hundreds of cities in India. This year, as per NTA, most centres are located in government and government-aided institutions. Authorities have deployed invigilators and support staff in large numbers to ensure smooth and fair conduct.w Security arrangements have been made to be considerably more controlled this year. The NTA has dismissed paper leak rumours and warned against misinformation. Multiple layers of checks, including frisking and biometric systems, are being used to prevent malpractice and ensure transparency. Live Updates May 3, 2026 08:12 AM IST NEET UG 2026 Live Updates: NEET UG today NTA will conduct NEET UG Exam today in the afternoon, single shift NEET UG 2026 Live Updates: Admit cards, reporting time, helplines and more (Express Photo) NEET UG 2026 Live Updates: The NTA has also raised concerns over heatwave conditions in several regions. Students and parents have flagged issues related to high temperatures at centres. Authorities have been asked to ensure basic facilities such as drinking water, shade, and medical support.

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