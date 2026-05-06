NEET UG 2026 Answer Keys Out: NTA releases provisional keys, scanned OMR sheets soon

NEET UG 2026 Answer Keys Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key on May 6, just days after conducting the medical entrance exam on May 3, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer keys for all question paper series on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the provisional answer keys have been uploaded for all sets of question papers, allowing candidates to cross-check their responses and estimate their scores. The NTA has advised candidates to regularly visit its official websites for further updates regarding the next stages of the evaluation process.