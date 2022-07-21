scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

NTA NEET UG 2022: What is the ‘Tie Breaker’ rule; check details

The official answer key for NEET 2022 by NTA will be published on the website neet.nta.nic.in, which will help calculate a probable score and determine whether or not a student has qualified to get admission in top medical colleges of the country.

July 21, 2022 5:48:58 pm
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 on July 17, 2022. The official answer key for NEET UG 2022 will soon be published by the NTA at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2022 answer key will list out the correct answers to all questions, which can be used to determine the probable scores before the results are released. The answer key will help calculate a probable score and determine whether or not a student has qualified to get admission in top medical colleges of the country.

While calculating the NEET 2022 rank, it is best for students to know the tie breaking criteria. NTA’s tie-breaking policy determines rank if there is a tie between two candidates’ marks in the NEET exam. 

Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

NEET UG 202 tie breaking rule 

In the case of two or more candidates scoring the same scores in NEET UG 2022, the following tie-breaking criteria will be applied.

  • Candidates achieving higher marks/percentiles in Biology (Botany and Zoology), followed by
  • The candidate with the highest mark/percentile in Chemistry, followed by
  • The candidate who achieved the highest marks/percentile score in Physics in the test followed by
  • Candidates with fewer incorrect answers than correct answers in all the subjects in the test, followed by
  • A candidate with the lowest proportion of incorrect responses to correct responses in Biology (Botany and Zoology) is the winner, followed by
  • Candidate with the lowest ratio of incorrect answers to correct answers in Chemistry, followed by
  • The candidate with a lesser percentage of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics, followed by
  • Candidate older in age, followed by
  • NEET application number in ascending order

The NEET 2022 score will help in getting admissions to various medical, dental and AYUSH courses across the country. Students will first have to complete the counselling process to get selected in the course of their choice. The NEET UG 2022 result will soon be announced by the NTA on the official website.

