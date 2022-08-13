scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

NTA NEET UG: Check last five years’ qualifying cut-off

NTA may release the NEET UG 2022 result in the third week of August, a senior NTA official has told The Indian Express. Before score card is released, check the past years' qualifying cutoff here.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 10:55:38 am
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) in August at neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET UG 2022 result, the testing agency will also release the qualifying cut-off for each category. 

The NEET qualifying cut-off are the marks that should be secured by the candidates to pass the examination. The qualifying cut-off for NEET is announced with the result and can vary from the past year’s cutoff marks. 

Only qualified candidates are eligible to apply for the admissions into the various medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, Ayush etc. Nursing courses are also slowly being brought under the NEET UG umbrella.

The NEET scores will be the basis for admissions to the medical courses. Therefore, it is imperative that candidates understand the scores they need to be able to qualify the exam and further apply for admissions. 

Given below are the past five years cutoffs for NEET UG. An analysis of these cutoff marks shows the trends over the years. 

Previous year’s NEET qualifying cutoff

Category NEET qualifying cutoff  NEET cutoff 2021 NEET cutoff 2020 NEET cutoff 2019 NEET cutoff 2018 NEET cutoff 2017
General 50th percentile  720-138 720-147 701-134 697 – 131 697-131
SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 137-108 146-113 133-107 130 – 107 130-107
General- PH 45th percentile 137-122 146-129 133-120 130 – 118 130-118
SC/ST/OBC- PH 40th percentile  121-108 128-113 119-107 130 – 107 130-107

The NEET 2022 scores will be used to screen admissions to medical, dental, BSc nursing and AYUSH courses in the country. Counselling for the same will be of two types – All India and state wise.

