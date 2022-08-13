NTA NEET UG: Check last five years’ qualifying cut-off

August 13, 2022 10:55:38 am
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) in August at neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET UG 2022 result, the testing agency will also release the qualifying cut-off for each category.
The NEET qualifying cut-off are the marks that should be secured by the candidates to pass the examination. The qualifying cut-off for NEET is announced with the result and can vary from the past year’s cutoff marks.
Only qualified candidates are eligible to apply for the admissions into the various medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, Ayush etc. Nursing courses are also slowly being brought under the NEET UG umbrella.
The NEET scores will be the basis for admissions to the medical courses. Therefore, it is imperative that candidates understand the scores they need to be able to qualify the exam and further apply for admissions.
Given below are the past five years cutoffs for NEET UG. An analysis of these cutoff marks shows the trends over the years.
Previous year’s NEET qualifying cutoff
|Category
|NEET qualifying cutoff
|NEET cutoff 2021
|NEET cutoff 2020
|NEET cutoff 2019
|NEET cutoff 2018
|NEET cutoff 2017
|General
|50th percentile
|720-138
|720-147
|701-134
|697 – 131
|697-131
|SC/ST/OBC
|40th percentile
|137-108
|146-113
|133-107
|130 – 107
|130-107
|General- PH
|45th percentile
|137-122
|146-129
|133-120
|130 – 118
|130-118
|SC/ST/OBC- PH
|40th percentile
|121-108
|128-113
|119-107
|130 – 107
|130-107
The NEET 2022 scores will be used to screen admissions to medical, dental, BSc nursing and AYUSH courses in the country. Counselling for the same will be of two types – All India and state wise.
