Tuesday, July 19, 2022

NEET-UG 2022: National Commission for Women asks NTA to probe Kerala dress row

NEET-UG 2022: NCW has also written to Kerala Police seeking a 'fair investigation' into the allegation that many students in the state were asked to remove inner wear before appearing for the competitive exam.

Written by Deeksha Teri | New Delhi |
Updated: July 19, 2022 6:42:02 pm
NEET UG 2022, NEET UG, NEET dress probeNEET UG 2022: was held on July 17 (Sunday).

Taking cognisance of the controversy over the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Kerala, the National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday seeking an “independent inquiry” into the allegation that women candidates were forced to remove their innerwear before taking the entrance test.

Additionally, the Commission has also written to the Director General of Police, Kerala asking them to register an FIR under the relevant provisions of law, if the allegations are found to be true. The Commission has given the Kerala team three days to take appropriate action in the matter.

Read |NEET-UG 2022: Hindi and English question papers interchanged at Rajasthan exam centre

This year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET-UG) was held on July 17 (Sunday). After the exam, the father of a female NEET-UG aspirant had alleged that his daughter was asked to remove her innerwear before entering the exam hall. He also alleged that “many students” at the Mar Thoma Institute of Information and Technology at Ayur in Kollam were asked to do the same.

The NTA had, in a statement issued Monday night, contested the charges, saying the the observers who were in charge of the examination centre did not report any such incident. The exam centre superintendent had dismissed the complaint as “fictitious”, while the NTA city coordinator alleged it was made with “wrong intentions”. Meanwhile, Kerala’s Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu  has also described the incident as “highly deplorable”.

Also read |NTA NEET UG 2022 Exam Analysis: Easy, but lengthy; experts predict increase in cut-off

However, sources in the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday, that the Agency will send a team to Kerala to investigate the issue. “The NTA holds three major entrances annually, of which the NEET is the largest with over 18 lakh registrations. This is an isolated incident but the ministry has taken it very seriously. NTA is sending a team to Kerala in this regard,” the ministry official said.

Now the NCW has also written to the NTA Chief about the need for a strict inquiry into this matter. “The Commission has taken serious note of the reported incident which is shameful and outrageous to the modesty of young girls. Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Chairperson, National Testing Agency to conduct an independent inquiry into the allegations levelled by the girl students and to take appropriate action in accordance with law against the responsible. The Commission has also sought a time-bound investigation in the matter,” the Commission said in a press statement on Tuesday evening.

