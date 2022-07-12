scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Live now

NTA NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card LIVE Updates: How to download at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA NEET-UG 2022 LIVE Updates: The registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to take place on July 17.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 12, 2022 8:36:24 am
NEET UG 2022, NEET UG admit cards, NEET UGNTA NEET-UG 2022 LIVE Updates: Candidates will not be permitted to enter exam centres without admit card. (Representative image. Express photo)

NTA NEET-UG 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 today. The registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Read |As CUET and NEET draw near, little changeover time adds to students’ worries

This year, the NEET UG exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 between 2 pm and 5:30 pm, and the advanced intimation of exam city slip was released by NTA on June 28, 2022. NEET UG 2022 will be conducted at different centres located in 546 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.

To download the NEET UG 2022 admit card, candidates have to visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Then, they will have to click on the admit card link available on the home page, and key in the required login credentials to get access to their admit cards. Candidates should remember that they will not be allowed to enter the exam centres without their admit cards.

Live Blog

NTA NEET-UG 2022 LIVE Updates: Admit card will be made available at neet.nta.nic.in

08:36 (IST)12 Jul 2022
NEET UG 2022 admit card releasing today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 admit card today at 11:30 am. Medical aspirants will be able to download the admit card at the official website - nee.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

NEET UG admit cards, NEET UG 2022, NEET UG NTA NEET-UG 2022 LIVE Updates: Students have been demanding postponement of exam. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

NTA NEET-UG 2022 LIVE Updates: A few days ago, PIB had to alert the NEET-UG aspirants against a fake notice being circulated regarding the exam postponement. The fake notice had stated that the exam had been postponed from July 17 to September 4.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd