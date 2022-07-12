NTA NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card LIVE Updates: How to download at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA NEET-UG 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 today. The registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the NEET UG exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 between 2 pm and 5:30 pm, and the advanced intimation of exam city slip was released by NTA on June 28, 2022. NEET UG 2022 will be conducted at different centres located in 546 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.

To download the NEET UG 2022 admit card, candidates have to visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Then, they will have to click on the admit card link available on the home page, and key in the required login credentials to get access to their admit cards. Candidates should remember that they will not be allowed to enter the exam centres without their admit cards.