Sunday, September 12, 2021
NTA NEET-UG 2021 LIVE Updates: Assertion reason and match-the-following questions added this year

NTA NEET-UG 2021 LIVE Updates: NEET-UG 2021 will be held today from 2-5 pm in offline mode in around 202 cities across the country.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 12, 2021 6:36:17 pm
NEET UG 2021, online protest, exam date clashThe registered candidates can view their advanced information for allotment of the centre city at neet.nta.nic.in (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

NTA NEET-UG 2021 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today conducted NEET-UG 2021 from 2 pm to 5 pm.  It was held in offline mode, in around 202 cities across the country. A total of 16 lakh aspirants were registered to appear for the medical entrance exam this year.

On the exam day, along with the admit card, candidates needed to carry one passport size photograph which was to be pasted on the attendance sheet, a valid ID proof or PwD certificate (if applicable), one postcard size photograph (4”X6”) colour photograph with white background to be pasted on the proforma.

Examinees needed to follow a dress code while appearing for the exam. Candidates could not wear light clothes with long sleeves. Whereas, those who came in cultural/customary dress at the exam centre, had to report at the centre at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm. Clothes with large buttons were also not allowed.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had refused to defer the NEET-UG examination, scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be “very unfair” to reschedule it.

Live Blog

NTA NEET-UG 2021 LIVE Updates: Check paper analysis and expected cut-off

18:34 (IST)12 Sep 2021
Paper-level improved from last year

Assertion and reasoning questions were included this year. Match the following questions were also asked. The level of difficulty has improved from last year, said Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes. 

17:36 (IST)12 Sep 2021
Seat quote in NEET-UG 2021

The quota of seats for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS courses:

  • All India quota Government.
  • All India quota Government aided.
  • All India quota Private.
  • State Govt. quota/Institutional quota.
  • Central Universities/National Institutes.
  • Deemed to be Universities.
  • Management/NRI Quota.
17:35 (IST)12 Sep 2021
No provision for rechecking of NEET OMR sheets

As per the information shared in NEET 2021 information brochure, there is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of the NEET 2021 answer sheets 

17:31 (IST)12 Sep 2021
Covid positive aspirants took exams in separate rooms

As per reports, separate arrangements were made for aspirants who were Covid positive. They were allowed to write in a well-sanitised separate room at the exam centres. 

17:29 (IST)12 Sep 2021
Here's how students can get their estimate rank in NEET-UG 2021

With the NEET exam concluding on September 12, many candidates would like to estimate their probable ranks so that they can plan their admissions. This is where the NEET 2021 rank predictor comes into use. Read more. 

17:26 (IST)12 Sep 2021
NEET-UG 2021 concludes in 202 cities

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today conducted NEET-UG 2021 from 2 pm to 5 pm. It was held in offline mode, in around 202 cities across the country.

neet 2021 NEET-UG 2021 paper will have 4 sections -- physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

NEET-UG is conducted by NTA in pen and paper mode in 13 languages. It is conducted at the national level to shortlist candidates for admission to MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BSMS/ BUMS/ BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in medical colleges all over India.

