NTA NEET-UG 2021 LIVE Updates: Assertion reason and match-the-following questions added this year

NTA NEET-UG 2021 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today conducted NEET-UG 2021 from 2 pm to 5 pm. It was held in offline mode, in around 202 cities across the country. A total of 16 lakh aspirants were registered to appear for the medical entrance exam this year.

On the exam day, along with the admit card, candidates needed to carry one passport size photograph which was to be pasted on the attendance sheet, a valid ID proof or PwD certificate (if applicable), one postcard size photograph (4”X6”) colour photograph with white background to be pasted on the proforma.

Examinees needed to follow a dress code while appearing for the exam. Candidates could not wear light clothes with long sleeves. Whereas, those who came in cultural/customary dress at the exam centre, had to report at the centre at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm. Clothes with large buttons were also not allowed.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had refused to defer the NEET-UG examination, scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be “very unfair” to reschedule it.