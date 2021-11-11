NEET-UG 2021: Candidates can download scanned OMR answer sheets till November 14

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened a window for candidates to view the scanned OMR sheets of NEET-UG 2021. The scanned image of the OMR answer sheets can be accessed on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

“On receiving requests from the candidates not receiving the scanned image of the OMR answer sheet, the NTA is now providing an opportunity to view/download the scanned image of the OMR answer sheet of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the official website,” read the official notice by NTA.

This facility will be available from November 9 to November 14 up to 9 pm. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2021, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in. The scanned image of the OMR answer sheet has already been e-mailed to the candidates at their registered e-mail addresses.

The NEET-UG 2021 was conducted in pen and paper mode on September 12 (Sunday) from 2-5 pm in 202 cities at 3858 centres throughout the country and abroad. The result was declared on November 1.

The agency has also sent the scorecard to the registered e-mail address of the candidates and the same is also available on the website ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/NEET-2021-auth. The final answer key on which the result of NEET (UG) – 2021 is also available on the website.