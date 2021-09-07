scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
NTA NEET-UG 2021: Admit card released, download at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA NEET-UG 2021: The registered candidates can view their advanced information for allotment of the centre city at neet.nta.nic.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 7, 2021 9:28:56 am
The registered candidates can view their advanced information for allotment of the centre city at neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021.  The registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the exam date for the NEET-UG 2021 is September 12, 2021. The admit card will indicate the details like roll number, question paper medium, reporting time, gate closing time, address of the exam centre etc. It is an important document that should be kept safe even after the NEET 2021 result is announced.

How to download NEET-UG 2021 admit card: 

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on NEET UG Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Around 16 lakh candidates have registered for NEET 2021. It is a pen-paper based test. There has been a change in the exam pattern this year. The test comprises multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.

Each subject will have 2 sections. Section A will have 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions. Out of these 15 questions, the candidates have to attempt any 10 questions. Each question carries 04 marks. For each incorrect answer, 01 marks will be deducted.

