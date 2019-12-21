NTA NEET UG 2020: Important update on All India Quota in application form

NEET UG 2020 will be held in a pen-and-paper mode on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm NEET UG 2020 will be held in a pen-and-paper mode on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm

Following queries regarding marking the all India quota in the application form of NEET UG 2020, the National Testing Agency clarified that all the candidates are eligible for this quota independent of their choice under the State of Eligibility. “The candidates can fill in any state / UT (eg. state/ UT of their class XII school, Home State/ UT etc.) against this choice,” read the official notification.

Meanwhile, the candidates from the Jammu and Kashmir are not eligible for the 15 per cent reservations, as it has been opted out of all India scheme since its inception. If the candidates claim eligibility, they must submit online self-declaration which will be generated and printed automatically along with confirmation page for record and to present the same during counselling /admission, read the official notification.

The medical entrance test conducting body also stated that the state list category candidates who are not in Central list must choose general. “The above is applicable to 15 per cent All India Quota seats only. For state / UT quota and other seats falling under the ambit of states/ UTs, the domicile will be governed by the respective state rules and will be required at the time of counselling by the state/ UT authorities,” the notification mentioned.

The examination will be held in a pen-and-paper mode on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The National Testing Agency has also included more centres for the candidates hailing from Kashmir, Leh in submitting the offline application form. The candidates can submit their application form now in the centres of Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Srinagar, Kulgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Leh, including Delhi Public School, Athwaja, Srinagar.

The online applications for NEET 2020 will be closed on December 31, however, candidates can pay fee up till January 1. Candidates will be given a window to edit their application form from January 15 to 31, 2020. It is to be noted that only limited changes or corrections will be allowed, hence, one needs to fill the form properly at first attempt.

