NTA NEET UG 2020: How to make correction in application form

NTA NEET UG 2020: The online window to make corrections in the NEET 2020 application form will be opened by the National Testing Agency on January 15. In case an applicant has made any mistake while submitting their application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020, can make corrections by visiting the official websites — ntaneet.nic.in. The online window to make corrections in the application process will be closed on January 31.

A total of 15,93,452 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET UG 2020. This hike is cited to the new rule mandating NEET for Indian students aspiring to study medicine abroad.

Candidates will be allowed to make only certain changes to their applications. Candidates can change the information under date of birth and category options in the application form.

NEET UG 2020: How to make corrections

Step 1: Visit the official website – nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET-UG button

Step 3: A new window will open, follow it

Step 4: On the new window, click on applicant log-in under ‘links’

Step 5: Log-in using user-id and password and make changes

Step 6: Modify the details and then click on ‘preview and submit’

Step 7: One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered number. Enter it on the page

Step 6: Take a printout of correction slip for future references

NEET will be conducted on May 3, 2020 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students will be able to download admit cards from March 27, 2020. The result is expected to be released by June 4, 2020. Those who clear the NEET will have to appear for counselling rounds conducted by the Health Ministry, Government of India.

NEET 2020: Exam pattern

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which consists of three sections — physics, chemistry and biology. Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. Every correct answer awards the candidate four marks while for every incorrect answer, one mark is deducted.

