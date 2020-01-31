NTA NEET UG 2020: Last day to make correction in application form today, check details

NTA NEET UG 2020: The correction window will be closed on Friday, January 31, 2020 NTA NEET UG 2020: The correction window will be closed on Friday, January 31, 2020

NTA NEET UG 2020: The online window to make corrections in the National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 will be closed on Friday, January 31, 2020. The candidates can make corrections by visiting the official website — ntaneet.nic.in.

Candidates will be allowed to make only certain changes to their applications. They can change the information under date of birth and category options in the application form.

NEET UG 2020: How to make corrections

Step 1: Visit the official websites – nta.ac.in, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET-UG button

Step 3: A new window will open, follow it.

Step 4: On the new window, click on applicant log-in under ‘links’.

Step 5: Log-in using user-id and password and make changes.

Step 6: Modify the details and then click on ‘preview and submit’.

Step 7: One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered number. Enter it on the page.

Step 6: Take a printout of correction slip for future references.

NEET will be conducted on May 3, 2020 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students will be able to download admit cards from March 27, 2020. The result is expected to be released by June 4, 2020. Those who clear the NEET will have to appear for counselling rounds conducted by the Health Ministry, Government of India.

