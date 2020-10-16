Here’s how NTA prepares NEET merit list

NEET result 2020 will be available at nta.ac.in, ntaneet.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA NEET result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) prepares the merit list of NEET for aspirants seeking admission in the medical and dental colleges of the country in successive order of their ranks that they have secured in the examination of NEET. After preparing the merit list of NEET, the authority handed it over to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) who is the authority concerned for conducting the centralised counselling process.

Next, DGHS forward the NEET merit list to state and Union Territories counselling authorities and these authorities will further prepare NEET merit list for state counsellings. Keep reading to know more about NEET merit list.

Types of NEET merit list

The authorities released the three types of merit lists mentioned in the table below. All the NEET merit list 220 have been further explained in detail.

AIR merit list

NEET AIR merit list comprises the names of all candidates who appear for the exam along with their rank. It is to be noted that the AIR merit list of NEET does not take aspirant’s category into consideration.

AIQ merit list

The AIQ merit list displays the names of the candidates selected for the AIQ 50 per cent reservation. Please note that candidates from the state of Jammu and Kashmir will not be included since they have abstained from the centralised counselling process.

Also, if any other candidates wish to individually claim eligibility, they are required to submit an online self-declaration which will be printed along with the confirmation page and must be submitted during counselling.

State merit list

State medical councils prepare their own merit lists for counselling on the grounds of factors such as candidate’s domicile eligibility. It will also represent the state rank of applicants on a comparative scale with applicants from the same state.

Merit list cut-off

The cut-off is the minimum qualifying percentile which candidates need to score in the NEET. Only those who obtain the minimum qualifying cut-off stand a chance to be included in NEET merit list. Candidates will be allotted ranks in the merit list on the basis of the scores that they obtain. Candidates can refer to the table below for the previous year’s cut-off percentile and scores for the reference.

Minimum qualifying percentile (2019)

