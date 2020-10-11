NEET result will be available at ntaneet.nic.in. Representational image/ file

NTA NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on October 12. Over 14.37 lakh candidates who had appeared for medical entrance can check their result at- ntaneet.nic.in. Students will have to enter their roll number mentioned on the admit card to check the result.

The entrance exam was conducted on September 14 amid COVID-19 protocol after it was postponed on several occasions due to pandemic lead situations.

NTA NEET Result 2020: When and where to check

Once released, the candidates can check the result through the websites- nta.ac.in, ntaneet.nic.in.

How to download score card

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, candidates need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in NEET. For those belonging to reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile. The NEET score is accepted in Indian colleges and institutes and as per the latest rule, NEET is also mandatory for Indian students aspiring to study medicine and related fields abroad.

Counselling

Candidates who qualify for counselling are those who are under 15 per cent of all India quota seats. The NTA will forward the list of successful candidates to DG of Health Services, medical examination cell of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While the NTA will be declaring the rank, the counselling will be done by the Ministry.

