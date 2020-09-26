NTA NEET Result 2020: What are the stages for counselling? Documents required

NEET 2020 admission: Check stages of counselling process. Representational image/ file

NTA NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result in October. NTA usually takes around a month to declare the result of NEET. The result will be available online, at ntaneet.nic.in. Before the release of the result, NTA uploads the official answer key for NEET. It is also released on the website, along with the OMR response and question paper of the exam. Candidates can check the result and the answer key via the candidates login by entering application number and password.

The result of NEET is prepared on the basis of the final answer key. It is released as a scorecard and in it, all India quota rank, cut-off, score out 720, category rank, etc are given. Based on the rank in NEET 2020, candidates qualify for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) counselling. To be among the qualifiers, candidates have to score more than the minimum cut-off. It is 50th percentile for general category candidates, 40th percentile for SC / ST / OBC, and 45th percentile for PwD candidates.

The NEET 2020 counselling for 15 per cent all India quota includes registration and choice filling, locking of the choices, seat allotment, reporting at the allotted college for document verification, and other admission related formalities. This time seats in JIPMER and AIIMS will also be filled by 15 per cent AIQ counselling by MCC.

One of the most important parts of the counselling is document verification. Here, the eligibility of the candidates is determined. Hence, the following documents must be kept ready.

Documents required during counselling

– Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA

– Date of birth certificate (if matric certificate does not bear the same)

– Class 10 certificate

– Class 10+2 certificate

– Marks Sheet of class 10+2

– Eight (8) passport size photograph

– Provisional allotment letter generated on-line

– Proof of identity (Aadhaar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

– Admit card of NEET.

The 15 per cent AIQ counselling for the entrance exam is generally held in two rounds and one mop up round is held. For state counselling of NEET 2020, some other additional documents might be applicable like residential proof and other such specific documents.

Through NEET 2020 rank and scores, candidates are allotted UG medical seats in courses like MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BSMS / BUMS / BHMS. Maharashtra via NEET 2020, seats are also be filled in Bachelor of Physiotherapy (B.PTh.), Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (B. OTh.), Bachelor of Audiology, Speech and Language Pathology (BASLP), Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics (BP & O) and B.Sc. Nursing.

